Photo: Tim Allen reflects on stepping into mentorship during 'Home Improvement' gig

Tim Allen has reflected on the challenges that came with serving as a mentor to his younger co-stars during his time on Home Improvement.

As fans will know, Allen launched his sitcom career on the hit ABC series, which ran from 1991 to 1999 and followed his character Tim Taylor alongside his on-screen family.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, the actor admitted that stepping into a father-figure role for his TV sons did not come naturally at first.

“It was new to me and it took a while for me to be that [father figure],” Allen shared.

He went on to explain that his dynamic with the younger cast felt more playful than parental.

Reflecting on the responsibility of guiding younger actors, Allen acknowledged how complex the role could be.

“It’s difficult because I said when it was easy to be a TV parent, it’s easy. When it’s difficult to be a TV parent, you really are of no value,” he added.

The actor also noted that some of his former co-stars went on to experience “personal, horrible trauma,” which made the situation even more challenging in hindsight.

“[For example with the] Home Improvement kids, it was so long ago and I was brand new at that and it was very difficult for me to be anywhere near a mentor or guide,” Allen explained.

Looking back, Allen said it was not until later in his career that he fully embraced a mentorship role.

“It was very difficult to step in and it wasn’t until later that I became more of a mentor. But they all had great parents,” he concluded.