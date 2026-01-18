'Ted Lasso' star reveals real wish for season four story

Toheeb Jimoh wants Ted to aim for victory in 'Ted Lasso' season 4

Toheeb Jimoh plays Sam Obisanya in season four of Ted Lasso. Now, as the series is set to return for season four, the actor shares what he wants to see in it.



To see coach Ted Lasso, portrayed by Jason Sudeikis, actually win and not be okay if the team loses.

“I want Ted to actually win something. He’s like, ‘It’s not about the wins and losses.’ I’m like, ‘Win. Win a trophy, bro. Win a trophy,” he tells People.

If Ted's mindset changes in season four to become more competitive, Toheeb says, "Great, we’ll get like three more seasons. I’m down for that. Let’s have a revenge arc for Ted Lasso."

In addition, he is uncertain whether his character, Sam, would return in season four.

He says he knows “nothing about it at all” but adds, “I’m excited to get more info about it when everybody else gets more info about it, like, I actually get to be an audience member for this one, so it’s really exciting."

At the moment, Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins), and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) have been confirmed to return.

Ted Lasso is streaming on Apple TV+.