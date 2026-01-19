Katie Bates husband Travis Clark confesses he cheated on her

Katie Bates’ husband, Travis Clark, has finally admitted that he cheated on her and is now seeking professional help.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, 18 January, shortly after Bates announced she had suffered a pregnancy loss, Clark revealed that he betrayed her and is now receiving help.

He wrote, "This is hard to write, but I owe the truth and I owe an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife. I had an affair and repeatedly broke her trust.”

Clark continued, "There is no excuse for what I did. This was my failure and my responsibility alone. I know that words don’t begin to express the damage I caused or the depth of the hurt I’ve brought into her life, but I am truly sorry.”

The 24-year-old nursing student from New Jersey went on to offer an apology to his wife for "the pain, humiliation, and betrayal I caused my wife through my choices."

"I understand that an apology doesn’t repair what I broke, and forgiveness is not something I deserve or can ask for," he penned and further revealed, "I am taking responsibility by getting help and doing the work to change and become a more honest and accountable man, regardless of outcome."

"I ask for privacy and grace for Katie as she processes this in her own time," Clark concluded with his name at the end of the post.

For those unaware, the couple, who first met in 2019 and started dating the very next year, got engaged in April 2024 and married the same year in December.

It is significant to mention that Katie Bates shares two children, a daughter, Hailey James, almost 3, and a son, Harvey Gray, 1, with her husband, Travis Clake.