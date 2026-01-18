Photo: Hayden Panettiere gets candid about putting life story on paper

Hayden Panettiere has opened up about the deeply personal process of writing her upcoming memoir.

In an interview with Extra, Hayden expressed that she enjoyed writing her life story in the memoir, which is slated to be released later this year.

“I will say, it was a very therapeutic experience. I’ve been writing it for about two years and it’s terrifying all at the same time. I mean it, I put it all out there. I was like, if I’m gonna do this, I’m gonna go for it. I’m not gonna hold back,” Panettiere shared.

“I just hope that by sharing my experiences, it can inspire and help other people going through whatever, you know, they’re going through in their lives,” she added.

Panettiere went on to explain that the memoir embraces every high and low, and that its emotional core is meant to be universally relatable.

“I hope it connects to everyone. I mean, even if we haven’t gone through the exact same thing, human emotions are so layered. We’ve all been through traumatic experiences and we’ve all, you know, we’ve lost people, and we’ve, you know, we’ve fallen on our faces.

“I mean, I have fallen on my face many, many, many times, but it’s about, you know, what you do after you fall on your face, you know, picking yourself up, dusting yourself off, and figuring out how to keep on keeping on.”

The Nashville actress concluded by standing firmly behind her decision to be fully transparent.

“I had to go all in and that’s what I do and I’m not going to apologise for it. And it’s me… warts and all.”