Nick Jonas attempts to take break from Jonas Brothers with upcoming solo album?

Nick Jonas’ forthcoming solo album is reportedly sending ripples in the inner circle of his family’s band, Jonas Brothers.

Radar Online reported that the 33-year-old American singer-songwriter and actor is working on his solo album named Sunday Best, which is being viewed as a major move, not a small creative side project.

An insider told the outlet, "Nick wants that Justin Timberlake trajectory. He's studied it, he's talked about it, and he believes he should have had that kind of solo runway years ago."

"Nick doesn't see himself in a boy band anymore. He sees himself as the standout. In his mind, he's the one positioned for a bigger career,” another tipster added.

Sources claimed the band, Jonas Brothers, generates huge revenue that facilitates their lifestyle, and Nick’s attempt to go solo is raising several questions about their future together.

The insider claimed, “This record is being described as Nick's pivot – his way of signaling that he wants to break from the group dynamic."

“Call it a grown-up era or a statement album, if you want. But behind the scenes, everyone understands what this is. It's Nick saying, 'I'm ready to stand alone – and this time, I'm not looking back,’” another said.

It is noteworthy to mention that Nick’s album Sunday Best will be released on February 6, 2026.