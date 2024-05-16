Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence about Nigerian tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the African country over the weekend

Accusations were made against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for "playing the royal card" during their Nigeria trip, but a source has refuted this claim as false.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the African country over the weekend, engaging in various charity events and meetings with key figures while delivering poignant speeches.

Despite receiving praise for their trip, they also faced criticism for allegedly using their presence to snub the Royal Family. However, a source has maintained that this is not true.

Speaking to People magazine, the source said the Nigeria tour was "not an attempt to highlight any perceived gaps in the Royal Family's workload, which is currently affected not only by Harry and Meghan's absence but also King Charles' and Kate Middleton's cancer treatments."

The monarch was diagnosed with cancer back in February, while Princess Kate announced her diagnosis in March following a planned abdominal surgery. Harry and Meghan issued a supportive statement following Kate's diagnosis.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemed to have a great time in Nigeria as they worked to promote the Invictus Games. Harry said he was "very happy" to be in Africa, which is a "very special place" to him.

Harry first visited Africa when he was a teenager. During a speech at a charity event last month, he said: "I first went there when I was 12, 13 years old, and after so many years, I wanted to give back to it because it had given me so much.

"The vast open space, the cultures, the community, the people, the wildlife, just the freedom was a huge piece of why I loved Africa so much." Speaking to People, he said he and Meghan want to "focus on the things that mean so much to us. And being able to be on the ground, to us, is what it's all about."

Meghan agreed and added: "It's really meaningful. Just being able to connect to people... That's what makes it special."