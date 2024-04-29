Martin Freeman 'pushes back' on 31-year age gap with Jenna Ortega

Martin Freeman talks about his wide age difference with Jenna Ortega

Martin Freeman recently reflected on the age-gap controversy with Jenna Ortega in his thriller, comedy Miller’s Girl.

The actor, who is best known for his role in the British crime drama series Sherlock (2010-2017), pushed back on the recent controversy concerning the said film.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Freeman who is known for his role as Dr. John Watson, claimed that the film itself is “grown-up and nuanced.”

Addressing scrutiny of the 31-year age gap between him and the Wednesday star, Freeman said: "It's not saying, 'Isn't this great? Are we going to have a go at Liam Neeson for being in a film about the Holocaust?"

Referring to artistic works in the pipeline, he further opened up about handling critical topics without glamorising them.



Despite their age difference, intimacy coordinator Kristina Arjona told the Daily Mail that Jenna Ortega was "fully comfortable" with an intimate scene shot between the two characters.

"There was many, many people throughout this process, engaging with (Jenna) to make sure that it was consistent with what she was comfortable with, and she was very determined and very sure of what she wanted to do."

"I'm hyper-aware of both of my talent and making sure that we're consistently checking in and that at no point are any of their boundaries being surpassed," Arjona said at the time.

In addition, the intimacy coordinator said that the team ensured they were clear on the "level of nudity" shown in the film, noting: "The film had "different variations of how they wanted to shoot these scenes so that audiences could watch them at test screenings to see what was too much."