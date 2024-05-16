Ben Affleck 'heading for a divorce' from Jennifer Lopez?

Jennifer Lopez never seek professional help from Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck has reportedly "moved out" from the home he and Jennifer Lopez share.



A source spilled to In Touch Weekly, "The writing is on the wall...it’s over."

"They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!" said an insider.

Reflecting on their relationship, Ben didn't attend the Met Gala with his wife earlier this month.

The source noted that the Deep Water actor "decided to call it quits" on his marriage to Jennifer.

"He’s focusing on his work and his kids now," remarked an insider.

The source told the outlet, "Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for."

"They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted," added an insider.

Interestingly, Jennifer in her JLo’s documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told revealed Ben was hesitant about social media and she loved media attention.

"I don’t think [Ben] is very comfortable with me doing this, [but] he doesn’t want to stop me," stated the Maid in Manhattan actress.

The source noted, "Ben would never try to stifle [Jennifer]’s dreams or tell her she can’t do something that advances her career, even though she can be quite controlling of him."

"They waited almost two decades to get back together, but in the end, they just couldn’t make it work," explained an insider.

The source added, "They both said they’d matured and learned from their mistakes, but some of the bigger issues that tore them apart the first time remained the same."