David Copperfield faces accusations of sexual misconduct from several women

David Copperfield's lawyers assert innocence amidst past allegations.

Sixteen women have come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior against renowned American magician David Copperfield.

More than half of these allegations involve incidents where the women were under 18 years old at the time, with some asserting they were as young as 15 as revealed in a recent investigation by Guardian US.



Among the disturbing claims is the accusation that Copperfield allegedly drugged three women before engaging in sexual activity with them, leaving them unable to provide consent.

Copperfield's legal team vehemently denies these allegations, labeling them as 'completely false' and 'entirely implausible.'

The reported incidents are said to have occurred between the late 1980s and 2014.



The Guardian US has undertaken an extensive examination of the allegations against Copperfield, part of a comprehensive series of investigative reports.

Drawing from interviews with over 100 individuals, as well as scrutinizing court documents and police records, the investigation sheds light on disturbing claims against the celebrated magician.

Women who have come forward with accusations against him reportedly encountered him through his prominent position as one of the entertainment industry's most successful figures.

Some of these women revealed to the outlet that it was the momentum of the #MeToo movement that empowered them to share their experiences involving Copperfield.

While some accusers have chosen to be identified in The Guardian's articles, others have opted for anonymity, denoted by an asterisk.

Copperfield, in response to the allegations, maintains his innocence, adamantly denying any wrongdoing.