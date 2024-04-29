Prince William, Kate Middleton’s wedding anniversary plans laid bare

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be marking 13 years of marriage on Monday, following a difficult year.



However, this time around the celebration tradition may remain the same despite the given circumstances, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be celebrating their first anniversary after Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis in March of this year.

The royal expert believe that William and Kate will be marking the occasion with a portrait.

“This will not be an anniversary that will be easy,” he told The Sun. “All sorts of memories will come back. It does looks as if we'll probably get a photograph of some sort or another.

He continued, “When they celebrated 10 years, they put out a charming video of the family. Last year they were on bikes - that was a delightful photograph.”

Fitzwilliams shared that the couple, who are parents to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6, will “rejoice in each other’s company” for their anniversary.

“They will involve the family and they will undoubtedly feel that the pressure it wouldn't be human to assume anything else.”