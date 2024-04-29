U2 guitarist Adam Clayton announces shock split from wife Mariana

U2 guitarist Adam Clayton shocked fans as he announced his split from wife Mariana Teixeira de Carvalho after 10 years of marriage.

A representative for the couple, who tied the knot in 2013, confirmed the news to Sunday World, via The Daily Mail.

“After more than 10 years of marriage, musician Adam Clayton and lawyer Mariana Teixeira de Carvalho have amicably divorced,” the statement read.

“Both will continue to be fully involved in the care of their daughter and they request that the family's privacy be respected.”

The bass guitarist, 64, and the Lawyer, 48, share six-year-old daughter Alba together, wed in an intimate ceremony at a registry office in Dublin.

A second ceremony was held days later on the French Riviera at the 14th-century château in Mandelieu-la-Napoule, with Adam’s U2 bandmates Bono and The Edge in attendance.

In 2017, the pair announced the birth of their daughter simply in a personal advert published in the Irish Times newspaper.

Adam was previously linked to supermodel Naomi Campbell, even getting briefly engaged in 1994, before their split the same year.

He also was engaged to Susie Smith, a former assistant to Paul McGuinness, in 2006, but the couple broke up in in February the following year.