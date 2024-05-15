Andrew Garfield joins forces with Julia Roberts in 'After the Hunt'

Andrew Garfield to star alongside Julia Roberts in Amazon MGM

Andrew Garfield is recently in talks to star alongside Julia Roberts in Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming venture After the Hunt.

The thriller, which is set to release in theatres next year, is gearing up for a summer start of production.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the film is said to be a dramatic thriller, revolving around a professor who is met by shortcomings following a star pupil’s horrid confession.

Garfield, the Golden Globe and Tony Award-winning actor is also gearing up for other projects such as A24 and Studio Canal’s We Live In Time alongside Florence Pugh.

For the unversed, the actor, who last graced screens with his appearance in FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven, possesses various credits, including Tick, Tick… Boom!, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Hacksaw Ridge, Mainstream, Under the Silver Lake, Andy Breathe, Silence opposite Adam Driver, 99 Homes, David Fincher’s The Social Network, The Amazing Spider-Man, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Meanwhile, Julia Roberts is slated to land her next lead role on the big screen with After the Hunt.

According Variety magazine about the upcoming thriller, Roberts "finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star pupil levels an accusation against one of her colleagues."