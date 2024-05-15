King Charles, Camilla send clear message to Harry as they arrive St Paul's Cathedral

King Charles and Queen Camilla, who did not attend Prince Harry's Invictus Games event at St. Paul's Cathedral last week, arrived at St Paul's Cathedral to attend the Order of the British Empire service on Wednesday.



The King and Queen's outing comes days after the Monarch snubbed the Duke's invitation to attend his Invictus Games service at the same palace, seemingly sending a message to the Duke that they have more important work to do with their devoted and loyal people.

The 75-year-old did not see his estranged son harry during his trip to the UK as he to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games before heading to Nigeria to join his wife Meghan Markle.

Now, The King's appearance at St Paul's Cathedral would surely be adding to Harry's worries. The monarch has seemingly rubbed slat into Harry's wound with his latest step.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were all smiles and in high spirits as they walked up the stairs of St Paul's Cathedral wearing bright red cloaks.



The royal couple are to be joined by almost 2000 people who hold Orders awards, including those with CBE's, OBE's, MBE's and British Empire Medals.

The Buckingham palace also made a major announcement on Tuesday that "The King will follow The late Queen as Patron of the RNLI."

It comes the day after the monarch unveiled his first official portrait since the coronation in 2023. The The bright, red portrait - designed by artist Jonathan Yeo - was commissioned in 2020 to celebrate the then Prince of Wales’s 50 years as a member of The Drapers’ Company in 2022.