Eva Longoria exits showbiz to avoid 'Hollywood cycle'

Star of Desperate Housewives Eva Longoria is leaving Hollywood, reportedly out of desperation to escape the "Hollywood cycle," together with her husband José Bastón.



The couple, who have a five-year-old boy named Santiago, reportedly worry that if they don't get out of the Hollywood loop, the child would get "sucked into the Hollywood cycle."

Their Beverley Hills mansion's price has reportedly been cut because they are so eager to move that, according to a source, "they are just ready to get out".

The pair want to permanently relocate from the Hollywood scene and fame to their Marbella house, which they already own.

A source told DailyMail.com: "Eva and José are leaving Los Angeles for good and have put their home up for sale again. They took it off the market in June but recently relisted it for $4 million less in February because they are just ready to get out. They are already shipping their belongings there and this is not something that they will change their mind on."

The source added the couple want to raise Santiago "surrounded by nature and beauty and not be sucked into the whole Hollywood cycle".

The actress is reported to feel that she has "had everything that she wanted in Hollywood" and to be "so excited" about the permanent relocation.