Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson give powerful message after snubbing Prince Harry

It comes after Prince Harry's attendance at an Invictus Games Service at St Paul’s Cathedral

Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson make a public appearance in London just two days after Prince Harry's event snub.

Fergie delivered a powerful message for social change drive during her speech at the Kensington Chelsea Women’s Club held at the Royal Geographic Society on Friday.

Princess Beatrice, also present at the event, was captured reading a book in front of a film crew. This gathering follows Prince Harry's attendance at an Invictus Games Service at St Paul’s Cathedral, where he was unaccompanied by any members of the British Royal Family.

Critics have called out Princess Beatrice and her sister for "not supporting Prince Harry". At the event, Prince Harry was joined by his maternal relatives, including Diana’s siblings, Earl Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes.

At the Kensington Chelsea Women’s Club, Sarah Ferguson made a “powerful and inspiring talk” about the work for the duchess’s charity, Sarah’s Trust.

The aim of Sarah’s Trust is to introduce philanthropists to causes that need funding to drive positive social change.

Princess Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie have followed in their mother’s footsteps and are ambassadors of several charities.



Beatrice is the patron of the Northwood African Education Foundation, Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity and Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and multiple other charities.

Princess Eugenie co-founded the anti-slavery charity in 2017, which advocates to end modern slavery worldwide.