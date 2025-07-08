Kirsten Storms soon to exit General Hospital?

General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms has apparently made a decision that is a matter of concern for her fans.

Making her fans sad, the 41-year-old took to Instagram Monday, July to announce her break from the American daytime television soap opera.

The famed Maxie Jones revealed that she is going to move from Los Angeles to Nashville along with her 11-year-old, Harper, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband and co-actor Brandon Borash.

However, much to the fans’ relief Storms shared that the hiatus is due to her cross-country move for which she had been in talks with the show’s executive producer Frank Valentini for a couple of months.

“I had a conversation with him about my reasons for wanting to move and my desire to not leave the show,” she said clarifying that she has no intention to exit the show being part of which she has received so much love and praise.

“When you approach a job like this, they can always be like, ‘Forget it, I will let you out of your contract if you’re going to leave the state.’ GH did not do that, which was kind of amazing because I also asked for some time off,” added Storms.

The Days of Our Lives alum also ensured her followers that she had her ‘final taping for the year’ and will probably be back by November or December.

“I promise you the story line they have going on until my return to Port Charles is kind of incredible,” the actress also enticed her fans to what is going to come on the show now. “You guys are gonna freak out actually.”