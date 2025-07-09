LeAnn Rimes reflects on dental trouble with veneers since teenage

LeAnn Rimes on dental issues throughout life

LeAnn Rimes is opening up about a long and painful dental journey that began when she got veneers as a teenager.

In a new interview with Flow Space, the 42-year-old singer shared how those early cosmetic dental choices turned into years of complications and pain.

Recalling looking at her pictures "from that time", the musician talked about how her "face was so different" and "swollen."

“Oh, it was awful," she added.

"I was in chronic pain for, like, two-and-a-half years.” She explained that the dentist who redid her veneers didn’t bond them properly, which led to multiple root canals and oral surgeries.

The dental struggles didn’t stay behind closed doors.

Just last month, Rimes experienced an unexpected onstage moment that took her fans — and herself — by surprise. While performing One Way Ticket, the bridge in her front teeth suddenly popped out.

“So last night, I was on stage in the middle of ‘One Way Ticket,’ [and] I feel something pop in my mouth,” she recalled in a June Instagram video.

“And if you’ve been around, you know I’ve had a lot of dental surgeries, and I have a bridge in the front. It fell out in the middle of my song last night.”

Caught off guard, Rimes reacted quickly but with honesty. “I panicked,” she admitted. “I just had to get real with everybody and tell them exactly what was happening, or else I would have had to walk off stage.”

Instead of ending the show, she pushed through, quite literally.

“For the rest of the show I had to keep pushing my teeth back into place every couple of lines,” she said. Even so, she called it “the most epic experience ever.”

Though she’s had many performances throughout her career, this particular moment stood out.

“I don’t usually have firsts,” she said, “but that incident was a first and hopefully a last.”

And for anyone who finds themselves in a similar moment of embarrassment, Rimes offered some encouragement.

“In case anybody has an issue on stage ever and feels embarrassed by it, just watch this video again and it will remind you that the show can go on in the midst of sheer, utter embarrassment,” she said.