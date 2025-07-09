LeAnn Rimes on dealing with public’s response to Eddie Cibrian affair

LeAnn Rimes on relationship with Eddie Cibrian

LeAnn Rimes is opening up about how she finally let go of the public judgment that once followed her everywhere.

In a candid interview with Flow Space, published July 7, the singer reflected on the years of criticism she faced over her relationship with now-husband Eddie Cibrian, which began while they were both married to other people.

“So many women don’t know what to do with that anger,” she said.

“I was a target that was just easily projected upon. And once I realized that, things got a lot easier.”

Now 42, Rimes acknowledged that she deeply empathizes with those who’ve been hurt by infidelity, but she also made peace with not carrying the weight of others’ pain forever.

“Instead of taking it so personally, it’s like, look: This is not all my pain to carry,” she explained.

“I know what I’m responsible for in the situation and making amends for that. But the world’s pain is not mine to carry, and I think that really got thrown at me for a long time.”

Having been in the spotlight since the age of 13, Rimes admitted she spent years living in fear of judgment — something she had to confront in order to move forward.

“If I want to live a fulfilling life, I’ve got to learn how to let that guard down,” she shared. “To me, it was either I was going to die, or I had to confront it.”

The personal growth she’s experienced has brought her to a new chapter.

“I felt very alone in this world for a long time. I don’t necessarily feel that way anymore. I don’t feel like I’m ever in hiding,” she said.

And today, Rimes feels stronger than ever.

“I think I’ve gone from survival to thriving to—if there is a level up from thriving—to truly living,” she said. “I think that’s where I’m headed.”