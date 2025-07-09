Jennifer Aniston reveals ONE iconic role on bucket list

Jennifer Aniston, legendary actress who is no stranger to the spotlight and has done major hits throughout her career, revealed one iconic role she still dreams of playing.

The Friends star shared that performing in a stage play has always been on her bucket list, but she just hasn’t found the right moment yet.

“I definitely want to do a play,” she said. “That’s on my list. But it’s about finding the time and the right piece, the right material.”

Even after years of fame, awards, and unforgettable roles, Aniston admitted this dream has stayed close to her heart.

“I absolutely have to do a play. It’s something I need to experience,” she added.

However, the actress earlier revealed that she'd be open to returning as Dr. Julia Harris, her memorable character from the Horrible Bosses.

Known for her bold aura and outrageous roles, Jennifer Aniston said that comedy is something people truly need in life, sharing that out of all her last work, Horrible Bosses is the one she'd be most excited to return to.