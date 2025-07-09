Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey escape death during wild stunts 

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey opened up about how they did daring stunts during Jurassic World Rebirth
Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, who have recently teamed up for the blockbuster science fiction thriller Jurassic World Rebirth, faced some of the toughest stunt challenges during film shooting.
In one tough scene shot in Thailand, both iconic actors had to hang in the air using tight ropes and heavy harnesses.
They filmed for days like this, swinging off cliffs and climbing fake rocks. The harnesses were so tight that Bailey joked that had “a full week of wedgies.” Whereas, Johansson said that it was hard to stay calm when the ropes were pulling in every direction.
However, things got even harder in Malta, where the cast filmed scenes with strong water cannons. The actors were soaked from head to toe while trying to act in the middle of the hot sun. Even with the water hitting them and clothes sticking to their skin, they kept going and stayed focused.
Jurassic World Rebirth took over the global box office during the July 4 holiday weekend, earning an estimated $318.3 million worldwide by July 6, 2025.
The film collected $91.5 million in the United States and Canada over three days. Its five-day total reached around $147.3 million in the domestic market.
International audiences added about $171 million across 82 countries. These numbers place Rebirth among the biggest franchise launches of the year and rank it within the top 40 highest global openings in box office history.
Gareth Edwards directed the film, with Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey leading the cast. It kicks off a fresh chapter in Universal’s famous dinosaur series.
