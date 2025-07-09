Brooklyn Beckham triggers more family drama ditching sister's big day

Brooklyn Beckham triggers more family drama as he ditches sister's big day

Brooklyn Beckham was recently seen enjoying a sunny holiday with his in-laws while his younger sister Harper's birthday quietly approached back home.

Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola, 30, jetted off to Saint-Tropez for a sunny break with her family, where they were seen shopping together and looking completely smitten.

The couple also spent time relaxing on a yacht during the trip, joined by Nicola’s parents Nelson and Claudia, along with her brothers Will and Zach.

Nicola Peltz gave a glimpse of the trip on Instagram, calling it her “fam fam” as she shared clips of her and Brooklyn spending time with her family.

Brooklyn’s getaway with his in-laws came just as buzz grew about him feeling distant from his own family. For months, people have been talking about a possible rift with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

Now, with Harper’s 14th birthday coming up on Thursday, some reports say he might not show up, just like he missed his dad’s 50th earlier this year.

A source told The Mirror that while Brooklyn still loves Harper a lot, things haven’t exactly been patched up at home.