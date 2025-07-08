Teddi Mellencamp mystery man identity unveiled

Teddi Mellencamp revealed that she is dating someone amid her battle with cancer

Teddi Mellencamp has someone special in her life as she battles with cancer.

The reality TV star’s mystery man identity is finally now public.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s boyfriend is reportedly a TV producer, and his name is Ricci Rea, as confirmed by Daily Mail.

These personal details of her current beau got public Monday, July 7, around a month after the two sent fans into frenzy with their PDA-packed stroll.

Though, not much information on the guy is available on the internet. He has scarce social media presence, nor is his marital status known to the public.

As per whatever information is available on Linkedin, Rea has past work experience as producer for Apple TV+ and Fox and as a line producer for Done & Dusted.

So, it seems the duo has commonality as both belong to the same industry.

Currently, he is working as a senior producer at a boutique creative agency, Dorothy.

For the unversed, the 44-year-old has previously drawn flak for dating him during her battle with cancer.

The Bravolebrity revealed on her podcast Two T’s in a Pod, “People have been coming for me … like, ‘The only thing she should be worrying about right now are her kids and staying alive.'”

“If I want to put myself in a situation where I’m staying busy so I’m not getting depressed, why have a problem with that?” she added revealing that the criticism on her romantic life did upset her.