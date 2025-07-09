'Outer Banks' season 5 kicks off filming with more thriller

Netflix officially started production on the fifth and final season of Outer Banks, marking the start of the end for the hit adventure drama.

New behind-the-scenes photos gave fans a first look, but the release date was still under wraps. Season 5 was expected to arrive in 2026, as filming would run through next year.

The series became a massive hit over the years, crossing 200 million views. But with the stars getting more popular and production costs going up, the team decided it was the right time to wrap things up.

The creators, who had always planned five seasons, stayed on as executive producers to finish the story strong.

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant, Austin North, and Fiona Palomo were all back. But Rudy Pankow, who played JJ and was loved by fans, was missing from the new photos, leaving many wondering if his character would return.

However, Season 5 will continue from where things left off, with a surprise twist where Sarah Cameron is expecting John B.’s baby.

This new chapter adds more drama and emotion to their story.

While Rudy seemingly isn't part of the final season, he landed a lead role in the film Reminders of Him. Whereas, Madelyn Cline also stayed busy with a major part in the new horror movie I Know What You Did Last Summer.