Why did Kelly Clarkson actually cancel Las Vegas show last minute?

Kelly Clarkson on last minute cancellation

Kelly Clarkson called off the opening night of her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency just 90 minutes before showtime on July 4, citing vocal strain, but those close to the singer say there’s more going on behind the scenes.

The cancellation of her Studio Sessions performance at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace left fans heartbroken, with Clarkson later sharing that she couldn’t risk “serious damage” to her voice.

“She belts out every single note. She’s an incredibly powerful singer, but it takes its toll on her vocal cords and she’s come incredibly close to needing surgery before,” a Vegas insider told Page Six.

“She cannot risk damaging her cords further – she’s on thin ice.”

Clarkson, 43, opened up to fans in an emotional message, explaining that rehearsals and preparation had strained her voice.

“The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice,” she said. “I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone.”

Despite the setback, the Stronger singer reassured fans that the career-spanning residency will be worth the wait.

“I wanted to create the most intimate and extraordinary experience for my incredible fans,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to be back next weekend and show y’all what we’ve been working on.”

This isn’t the first time Clarkson has stepped away from the spotlight in recent months.

Back in March and again in April, she missed multiple episodes of her NBC talk show, with guest hosts filling in. At the time, she attributed her absences to personal matters.

A second source hinted at deeper struggles, telling Page Six, “Kelly’s personal life is so insanely complicated… Kelly is fighting some serious hidden battles that very few people are privy to … it’s a source of emotional and therefore physical distress for her.”

For now, fans remain hopeful that Clarkson will return to the stage as planned this weekend, ready to deliver the powerhouse performances she’s known for, when she’s healthy enough to do so.