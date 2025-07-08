Diddy hit with shocking allegations about late rapper Biggie Smalls

Combs was recently found guilty of two out of five charges in his federal trial

Just days after being acquitted on federal sex trafficking charges, Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing a shocking new lawsuit with graphic allegations tied to the late Notorious B.I.G.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a man identified as John Doe is suing Combs for sexual battery, emotional distress, and more — claiming the disgraced rapper masturbated into one of Biggie’s shirts during a 2020 incident in Los Angeles.

The alleged event took place at a listening party for a Biggie project, after which Combs reportedly took Doe and others to a storage warehouse containing the late rapper’s belongings.

There, Doe claims Combs supplied drugs — including ketamine — before retreating with him to a private room and pleasuring himself with Biggie’s shirt.

“RIP Biggie,” Combs allegedly said after finishing the act.

The lawsuit also references a separate incident from 2005 in which Combs allegedly told Doe to perform oral sex on him.

Combs’ legal team responded in a statement to Page Six, calling the claims “heinous and uncorroborated,” and vowing to “fight for as long as necessary to win his full vindication.”

The new case adds to the growing legal troubles facing Combs, who was found guilty earlier this month of two prostitution-related charges and is awaiting sentencing on October 3.