Sami Sheen shared cryptic post ahead of mom Denise Richards' divorce

Sami Sheen posts after Denise Richards' Aaron Phypers divorce

Sami Sheen is encouraging others to recognize and walk away from toxic relationships, a message that’s gaining attention just days after her mother, Denise Richards, made headlines over her split from husband Aaron Phypers.

In a candid TikTok video shared two days before news of the divorce surfaced, the 21-year-old model spoke openly about how she maintains perspective when dealing with unhealthy partners.

She titled the video, “How to remove the rose colored glasses in a toxic relationship,” and offered a tip she finds especially effective.

“If you’re dating someone toxic but you don’t really know if they’re toxic — like deep down you know — but you’re like, ‘Is it that bad? I can look past this. He’s so good to me some days but then other days he treats me like s---,’” she began.

“You have to ask yourself, if you had a daughter, and she was dating a man like this, what would you tell her?”

Sami went on to say that visualizing a loved one in her position helps her make clearer choices.

“Just imagine your friend in this situation, or your mom, or your sibling,” she said. “If they came to you and said, ‘Hey, my boyfriend is doing X, Y and Z to me, what should I do?’ You’d probably say break up with him. That’s your answer.”

Acknowledging that breaking free from a toxic dynamic isn’t always easy, Sami added, “I understand more than anyone it is so hard and almost feels impossible sometimes to get out of a toxic relationship... it’s a whole cycle.”

She finished with a reminder about protecting one’s energy.

“You cannot reason with crazy, and a lot of men are crazy. It is such a waste of energy having to deal with people like that.”

The post arrived shortly before her stepfather, Aaron Phypers, filed for divorce from Denise Richards.

According to court documents, Phypers listed July 4 as the date of separation and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The couple had been married since September 2018 and share no minor children together.

In the filing, Phypers also requested spousal support and asked to retain his own assets and debts, including personal property like his motorcycle, power tools, and sports car.

Though Richards previously shared that Phypers was in the process of adopting her daughter Eloise, it remains unclear whether the adoption was finalized.