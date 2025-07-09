Nip/Tuck star Julian McMahon net worth revealed

Julian McMahon breathed his last at the age of 56

Julian McMahon has a massive net worth that have been made public recently.

The Charmed actor had announced in early 2025 that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer (his third cancer diagnosis throughout his life).

Losing his battle to cancer, the 56-year-old passed away ‘peacefully’ July 2, as confirmed by his wife, Kelly McMahon.

Reportedly, over the span of his career he had amassed $16 million.

As per Daily Mail, in 2007 the Fantastic Four alum’s remuneration per episode was around $125,000. The amount doubled the following year, as the reports suggest, as he portrayed Dr. Christian Troy in the American medical drama television series.

Moreover, with his projects in Hollywood becoming a success one after another, his net worth increased with time.

Along with that he also earned a good amount of profit when in 2015 he sold his residence in Hollywood Hills for $2.18 million.

For the unversed, following his death Kelly gave an emotional statement to Deadline.

“Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible,” she gushed over her deceased partner.

“We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”