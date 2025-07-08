Jurassic World: Rebirth star Jonathan Bailey sets record straight about marital status

Jonathan Bailey gives final answer about his love life

The Jurassic World: Rebirth actor Jonathan Bailey cleared the air about his relationship status after the viral red-carpet moment.

Bailey in his recent appearance on the web series, Chicken Shop Date was asked by the host Amelia Dimoldenberg whether he is available for dating or is he off the market.

Responding to the host, Bailey said, “I’m available.”

Jonathan said on the July 4 episode of the web series. “It’s just, I think there’s a genetic predisposition.”

The 37-year-old revealed that he believes his project Bridgerton didn’t help him with romance, and he also revealed the reason for this.

“It’s a fantasy, isn’t it?” he talked about the Netflix series. “Romance is grounded and real.”

Bailey’s recent revelation about his romantic life has come around the same time when he and Scarlett Johansson admitted to dating each other.

During a promotional interview for the new film, the British actor gave a cryptic answer to one of the Web’s Most Searched Questions: “Is Jonathan Bailey dating Scarlett Johansson?”

Both Hollywood stars answered ‘yes’ with a smile puzzling the fans over whether it was a true confession or was it a mere way to avoid such personal questions.

Last year also, the Wicked alum shied away from giving a concrete answer about his personal life.

He only hinted at being single as he shared his thoughts on parenting with a potential partner.

“I want to make sure I’m going to be present,” he told in an interview published in British Vogue in December. “I’m reading books on adoption. I might co-parent with a woman, but I’m thinking it will be with a man.”