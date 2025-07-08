Matt Cameron bids farewell to Pearl Jam post 27 years

Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron exits band

Matt Cameron has saddened fans with the news of his departure from the band of which he had been a member for 27 years.

After beating the hearts with his exceptional drumming skills for such a long time, Cameron took to Instagram to make the shocking announcement.

“After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam,” Cameron wrote in the social media post July 7 sending fans into frenzy.

“Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It's been an incredible journey. More to follow. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

The band also shared a farewell statement which cherished his years of input and also included sincerest wishes for their now former band member.

Though neither the 62-year-old’s statement nor the band’s one revealed the reason for his split.

“Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer,” Pearl Jam stated.

“He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you Matt.”

Before Cameron joined the band in April 1998, Pearl Jam had multiple drummers. The band’s first drummer was Dave Krusen who left the group in 1991. Matt Chamberlain took his place but only for a few weeks. Then came Dave Abbruzzese who was followed by Jack Irons before finally Cameron stepping in and staying a member of the band for around three decades.

By the time, Cameron entered the scene, the group had recorded five studio albums. Binaural was his first album with the group and had been a staple of all albums ever since.