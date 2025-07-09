Lizzo redefines her 'complicated' relationship with food

Lizzo opens up about her complicated relationship with food

Lizzo opens up about her complicated relationship with food after undergoing a weight loss transformation.

The 37-year-old singer, who has been actively sharing her weight-loss journey, offered insight into her new diet plan in an exclusive interview with Women's Health.

The Cuz I Love You hitmaker explained how she's redefined her bond with food after going through rough phases in life.

Lizzo told the outlet, "My relationship with eating has evolved so much. We've had highs and lows – it's a very complicated relationship. There have been times when I've undernourished myself, and times when I've binged. I feel like right now, when I intuitively eat and listen to my body, it always works out for me."

In addition, the musician also shared how breaking unhealthy eating patterns affected her mental health, mentioning a "low energy" phase that led her to incorporate animal protein into her diet again.

She added, “I had a period where I was experiencing a lot of like stomach pain and and stomach issues.”

For the unversed, the singer, known for About Damn Time, had previously opened up about her health journey.