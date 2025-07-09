Kelly Clarkson’s team was shocked by Las Vegas shows’ eleventh hour cancellation

Kelly Clarkson's teams response on Las Vegas show cancellation

Kelly Clarkson’s sudden decision to cancel the opening weekend of her Las Vegas residency reportedly came as a major shock, not just to fans, but also to her own team behind the scenes.

An insider revealed to The US Sun that members of Clarkson’s concert crew were “blindsided” by the last-minute call-off and had no idea it was coming.

“Everyone working behind the scenes was in complete shock,” the source said.

“They woke up Friday expecting a normal day of work and began their day like always. It wasn’t until hours into the work day everyone was told the news.”

According to the insider, many crew members only found out about the cancellation through social media.

“A lot of the crew found out on social media which is utterly disrespectful,” they said.

“It’s disrespectful to do that to so many people who worked their ass off for your show. She’s definitely lost the respect and confidence of a lot of her workers.”

Fans who had traveled far and spent big to see Clarkson at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace were also left devastated. The show was canceled just 10 minutes before doors were set to open.

The source said many fans were already waiting outside when the announcement was made.

“Fans crying about wasting thousands of dollars, fans who flew from outside of the country to see Kelly for the first time,” the source shared. “She doesn’t realize the depth of how much she let people down.”

The singer, 43, previously said vocal strain forced her to pull out of the shows to avoid serious damage to her voice. But the short notice, the insider claimed, didn’t sit well with the people closest to the production.

“The crew was setting up like normal and bam, it hit,” they explained.

Despite the setback, Clarkson’s team is still showing up and preparing for the next shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

“The crew has been showing up every day to do their job and put on a good show,” the insider added. “Now we just need Kelly to show up.”

Still, the mood is tense.

“I think people will be walking on eggshells and on edge until she actually hits the stage because of how last-minute she canceled,” the source noted.

Clarkson had originally canceled the shows just 90 minutes before taking the stage, leaving many loyal fans and crew members disappointed and frustrated.