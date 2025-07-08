Cillian Murphy's 'cinematic masterpiece' finally hits Netflix

Cillian Murphy thrills fans with latest Netflix release

Cillian Murphy's fans are thrilled to witness Oppenheimer's highly anticipated launch on Netflix.

The cinematic masterpiece, which won several accolades for its unique portrayal, including an Academy Award, is finally set to stream on the platform.

The film revolves around the true story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and other scientists who created the atomic bomb during World War II.

Oppenheimer sent shockwaves after Christopher Nolan's portrayal of the complex story shifted focus to the life and work of the titular character.

The highly acclaimed filmmaker previously struck a chord with his audience with films widely known such as Interstellar, The Dark Knight, Inception, and Tenet.

Meanwhile, the Peaky Blinders star delivered a lifetime performance, bringing the 'father of the atomic bomb' to life.

The film, starring Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh, won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2024.

With its promise to "thrust audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it," the film remains one of Murphy's most powerful performances to date.