Fergie reshoots 'London Bridge' 20 years after song came out

Fergie and 'London Bridge' reshoot for 'Too Much'

Fergie is bringing new energy to one of her biggest hits two decades later — and this time, she's filming it on the real London Bridge.

The 50-year-old singer teamed up with actress Megan Stalter to recreate the music video for her 2006 song London Bridge in a fresh, playful twist for the upcoming Netflix series Too Much.

In the updated visual, Fergie and Stalter take a cheeky tour of London, dancing across the actual London Bridge, sipping tea, and even getting swarmed by paparazzi.

But it’s not all glitz and glamour, at one point, Stalter mimics Fergie’s iconic dance moves in front of the King’s Guard and ends up getting “arrested” in a hilarious moment.

The video kicks off with Fergie poking fun at the setting.

“Now you see why we didn’t shoot here originally,” she jokes, before a flashback to her original video plays, the one famously filmed at London’s more iconic Tower Bridge, which still makes appearances in the background of this revamped version.

Directed by Mia Barnes, the new video also teases scenes from Too Much, a series created by Lena Dunham and starring Megan Stalter as Jessica, a New Yorker who moves to London after a breakup and finds herself unexpectedly falling for a British musician named Felix.

Reflecting on the decision to revisit the song and its video, Fergie shared in a press release how she felt an instant "connection" to this project “as an American girl who once had her own adventures in London while filming the video for London Bridge."

She insister why she couldn't "say no", considering "that the series was written and directed by Lena Dunham and starring the brilliant Megan Stalter about an American girl navigating her own London experience."

Fergie also revealed the song’s special place in the project, sharing that the director said "London Bridge was the only song she could imagine introducing the show.

And for fans of the original, Fergie offered a playful nod to her return.

“So off we went to London to reimagine the original London Bridge video, only this time, we did it right."