Joker 2 star Steve Coogan reveals 'surprise' role in upcoming film

Steve Coogan reveals his surprise role in Joker 2

Joker 2 star Steve Coogan recently revealed his 'surprise' role in the upcoming sequel of the highly-acclaimed film.

Speaking to Deadline, the actor, who made a prompt appearance in the first trailer of the film said: "I have a very interesting scene with Joaquin Phoenix. I play a CNN-type reporter who interviews him in his cell. Beyond that, I don't know. I've not seen it, so I'm as in the dark as anyone else."

The highly-anticipated film, that has received an R-rating for strong violence among other reasons, is big on mystery as its trailer suggests.

However, there are speculations about Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn in the movie, leaving fans boggled with curiosity.

Meanwhile, Joker 2’s cinematographer Lawrence Sher expressed excitement over the ‘mind-boggling’ film, noting: "It's a pretty risky movie and it's going to be surprising for people. I'm so excited for everyone to see it."

In addition, the thriller also stars Zazie Beetz, Catherine Keener, and Brendan Gleeson alongside Phoenix, Gaga, and Coogan.

For the unversed, the film is slated to release on October 4, later this year.