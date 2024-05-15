Zayn Malik reveals emotional state: 'I cry a lot'

Zayn Malik reveals he was crying with his daughter while watching Bluey

Zayn Malik recently revealed that he cries while watching Bluey with his daughter Khai.

Speaking to Nylon in his recent interview, the One Direction alum admitted to being a 'sensitive' guy, noting: "I'm actually quite a sensitive guy."

The 31-year-old singer told the outlet, "I cry a lot at movies."

Spilling beans on his latest emotional moment, the 31-year-old said that he last cried over "a Disney film."

He also offered insight into watching films with his three-year-old daughter Khai, whom he shares with his former girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Continuing on the subject, Malik added: "They hit hard, my man; it’s not a joke. Disney knows what they’re doing."

"I actually I cried at a cartoon, I don’t know if it's familiar with people. It's called Bluey. It’s for kids."

The Pillowtalk singer, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming album Room Under the Stairs, revealed: "It makes me cry regularly. I don't know why."

Applauding the series’ writers, Zayn added: "They have amazing script writers and some of the stories are just so like, wicked for parents, you know?"

He clarified that, "there's always like an underlying message that they always get me, man. They choke me up, I end up crying."