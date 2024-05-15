Prince William makes delightful statement as King Charles deals major blow to Harry

Prince William shares first statement after King Charles, Queen Camilla's latest outing

Prince William has left fans gushing as he issued a very heartfelt message to celebrate great success soon after King Charles and Queen Camilla's latest snub to Prince Harry.

The Prince of Wales turned to his and Kate's Instagram Story to share the delightful post with his personal comments on the "historic achievement" of his football club.

The future King's words expressed his true joy as the Prince of Wales posted a congratulatory message to his favourite football team on social media.

Kate's husband commented: "We are Champions League! A historic season and an amazing achievement. Thanks to Unai, the whole squad and everyone at @AVFCOfficial. Can't wait for next season. #UTV!"



Prince Harry's elder brother concluded the post with his signature "W" showing that the post came straight from the Prince of Wales.

William's message, which shows him in celebratory mood, comes minutes after King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at St. Paul's Cathedral to attend the Order of the British Empire service on Wednesday.

The royal couple's move is being considered as major blow to Harry who also celebrated his milestone there, but no senior royals attended the celebrations.

Prince William has also been sitting in the headlines since Queen Camilla welcomed Rose Hanbury on the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials, raising eyebrows among concerns.