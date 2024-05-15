Ginger Alden recalls fiance Elvis Presley's 'horror' death scene

Elvis Presley's fiance Ginger Alden describes the 'horror' death scene when she found her lover

Elvis Presley’s fiancé Ginger Alden recently recalled the horrorific moment when she found the singer dead in the bathroom.

Recounting the harrowing instance, Alden opened up about the Hound Dog singer's death.

His then-girlfriend revealed that she was the first to find him motionless, lying upside-down next to the toilet in his home.

She described the scene in her autobiography, noting: "His arms lay on the ground, close to his sides, palms facing upward. It was clear that, from the moment he landed on the floor, Elvis hadn't moved."

Continuing on the subject, she added: "I gently turned his face toward me. A hint of air expelled from his nose. The tip of his tongue was clenched between his teeth and his face was blotchy. I gently raised one eyelid. His eye was staring straight ahead and blood red."

The legendary performer, who had been subject to drug misuse, isolated himself and avoided bathing towards the end of his death.

For the unversed, The King of Rock’n’Roll died at the age of 42 on August 16, 1997, leaving his fans devastated.