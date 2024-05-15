Reese Witherspoon goes gaga for 'Legally Blonde' prequel: Watch

Reese Witherspoon dressed as Elle Wood in her latest social media post

Reese Witherspoon couldn't contain her excitement as the Legally Blonde prequel was confirmed to premiere next year on Amazon Prime Video.



Taking her excitement over social media, the 48-year-old actress and film producer posted an interesting video on Tuesday, May 14, featuring herself getting dressed in pink formal dress and applying matching lipstick.

The video then transitioned to showcase a "top secret script" ahead of the streamers presentation to advertisers.

The video was accompanied by a caption that began, "Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl."

Adding to the anticipation, Witherspoon penned, "And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on @primevideo [sparkle emoji] I’M SO EXCITED! [red ribbon, star-struck and pink heart emoji]."

Earlier this week, the streaming platform confirmed the development of the prequel series, titled Elle, slated for release next year.

The upcoming instalment will chronicle the early life of Witherspoon's character, Elle Woods, before the events of Legally Blonde.

Witherspoon will also serve as an executive producer on the show, although the actor set to play the teenage Elle Woods has yet to be announced.