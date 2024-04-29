Prince William, Kate Middleton send important message with odd move

Prince William and Kate Middleton appear to be setting a good example for the future generations to come as they mark 13 years of marriage.



The Prince and Princess of Wales, who wed on April 29th, 2011, proved that they are relatable, especially after Kate made her cancer announcement in late March.

Natalie Finn wrote in E! News that Kate broke a major royal rule as she released her candid video giving her health update, but William and Kate became “an unmistakable whiff of relatability.”

The move was unusual as the royals are known not to respond to any ongoing speculations despite the intensity of the rumours. However, Kate was the centre of rumours and speculations as she was not spotted in public following her major abdominal surgery.

Kate made the announcement just a month apart from her father-in-law, King Charles.

“They are very good at keeping calm and carrying on, no matter what's going on behind closed doors,” royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter told E! News. “We continually see this commitment to duty no matter what.”

Carpenter also added at the time that the perspective that the royals, who oftentimes appear as “they aren’t led by their emotions” or “they’re not real people,” was broken.

“Knowing they're just like us is a really good way to encourage others to be on top of their own health,” she said.