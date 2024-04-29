Madonna says Salma Hayek makes her ‘the happiest girl in the world!’

Madonna says Salma Hayek is 'my Eternal Muse'

Madonna expressed her gratitude to Salma Hayek, who portrayed Frida Kahlo onstage during her Celebration tour.

Hayek made a stunning appearance at the show, sporting an outfit reminiscent of her 2002 film Frida about the life of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

In a caption alongside a video, the Queen of Pop began by describing, "The last show of the tour ended in Mexico City in the most magical way."

She expressed joy at Kahlo’s appearance, originally Hayek, saying, "Frida Kahlo came to visit and made me the happiest girl in the world! Not only was my show complete in Mexico - but my entire artistic career!!"

Madonna, 65, also gave special thanks to the Magic Mike star, acknowledging her as her "Eternal Muse" who has supported her through both good times and bad.



She concluded her note with a heartfelt message of gratitude to her fans worldwide, expressing, "Thank You to my fans, not only in Mexico but all over the World. We did it together!! 80 shows! I feel Love," accompanied by a slew of a red heart and fire emojis.

Additionally, the Celebration Tour, announced by Madonna on January 17, 2023, marked her twelfth concert tour. It began on October 14, 2023, with a performance at the O2 Arena in London, England.

This tour was the Popular hitmaker's first retrospective tour, showcasing her recording career spanning over four decades.

After a total of 80 shows, Madonna wrapped up the Celebration Tour with a free concert at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 4, 2024.