Hailey Bieber breaks silence on Justin Bieber's teary-eyed photos

Hailey Bieber reacted to Justin Bieber's latest teary-eyed snaps amid the rumours of their separation.

For the unversed, the Peaches appeared emotional in his new photos, leaving his fans concerned about his well-being.

Recently, the singer took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of photos, offering a glimpse into his current life.

However, two photos of Justin in which he can be seen shedding tears grabbed the attention of the netizens.

Several people started speculating that Justin is "unwell" because the couple is on a "trial separation."

Notably, the Rhode Skin founder once again debunked the split rumours as she left a sweet comment in the comments section of her better half's post. Hailey wrote, "a pretty crier."

It is pertinent to mention here that the news about the couple's marital woes first sparked after the model's father, Stephen Baldwin, re-shared Victor Marx's cryptic post on Instagram, asking fans to pray for Justin and Hailey.

The caption of the video reads, "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw them closer to the Lord."