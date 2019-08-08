Bella Hadid, The Weeknd trying to work things out after breakup buzz comes afloat

As the buzz all around is speculating that supermodel Bella Hadid and The Weeknd has gone their separate ways, the latest intel is suggesting otherwise.

A report by E! news citing a source revealed that the two lovebirds are now looking to work things out as their relationship was said to be on the rocks a day prior owing to distance.

"They hope to get back together at one point but for now are focusing on themselves and their projects,” said the source.

"They are working through things like normal couples do. The couple travels a lot, works a lot and that often creates tension. However, the two love one another, have lost one another in the past and want to try and make it work. Right now they are together and working on keeping it that way," the insider added.



As hearsay of the pair’s supposed breakup was making rounds on the internet, many fans were left taken aback as the duo was seemingly going strong.