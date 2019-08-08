Jennifer Aniston is up for a 'Friends' reunion, David Schwimmer denies the likelihood of one

Fans of the hit TV show 'Friends' have been hoping for a reunion ever since the sitcom ended, after airing for a decade, in 2004.



Jennifer Aniston has admitted she’s still pining over 'Friends'. The 50-year-old recently opened up about her time on the show when celebrating ‘InStyle’ magazine’s 25th anniversary.

When chatting to the publication, she looked back on the 90s sit-com, and spoke about how much it helped her grow as a person.

The Rachel Green star said: “I started to find my confidence when I was on Friends, for sure. In a way, being on that show was the ultimate trust exercise. ‘There was comfort in numbers there, so we all held each other up. I miss a lot about that time. Having a job that was absolute, pure joy.”

She added: “I miss getting to be with people I love massively and respect beyond words. So, yes, these days I’m super nostalgic.”

She also expressed her desire on 'The Ellen Show' previously as she told Ellen, when asked if a reunion was possible, "Why not? You know what, because, listen, I told you this, I would do it... The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I'm sure. Listen. Anything could happen."

However, despite everyone’s wishes, David Schwimmer, known for playing the love interest of Jen’s character has denied the possibility of any reunion.

Recently, David was asked about a possible 'Friends' reunion when he appeared on ‘The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan’. The ‘People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story' star was quick to dismiss the possibility as he stated, "Well, no. I mean… no. I think we all feel it kind of ended in the perfect way."

David is not the only one who shares these thoughts as cast mate Matt Le Blanc has also previously said the same. The Joey Tribbiani star recently told ‘Femail’: “I don’t want to do it – simple. ‘People want to know what happened to them. But it was about a finite period in a person’s life after college, before you settle down and start a family.”