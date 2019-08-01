Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan spotted in Lucknow

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan - the couple who has become popular even before the release of their first film together, were recently spotted together in Lucknow, where Kartik is shooting for his next romantic comedy ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’.



The star-couple, Sara and Kartik, have been rumored to be dating but they have not yet addressed the rumors.

Sara and Kartik have often been spotted paying each other secret visits.

The recent picture shows the 'Simmba' starlet wearing casuals, hurriedly exiting the hotel and entering a car that is waiting for her outside. Other pictures show that Kartik is inside the car.



However, both the stars seemed a little upset with the constant media glare.

Last week, Kartik had traveled to New Delhi, to show support for Sara as she made her ramp debut. He was spotted cheering Sara on, sitting in the front row with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan.