Vin Diesel wishes ‘Fast’ costar Jordana Brewster in sweet birthday tribute

Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster have been working together since 2009

Vin Diesel once again proved that when it comes to the Fast & Furious cast, nothing is more important than family.

As his on-screen sister, Jordana Brewster, rang in her 44th birthday, Vin Diesel couldn’t contain his emotions as he penned his birthday wish to her.

Taking to his Instagram on Friday, April 26, Vin Diesel paid a heartwarming tribute to Brewster, posting a picture of the pair in a loving embrace, Brewster’s bright smile visible.

“That smile… The smile of joy, love, and light… one that represents the beautiful soul that you are,” he began in the caption.

“Blessed am I to call you my sister, both on screen and off… for more than two decades,” he added.

Brewster plays Mia Toretto, sister of Vin Diesel’s character Dominic Toretto, in the hit franchise, which began in 2009.



Diesel continued, “Our brilliant accomplishments couldn’t have been achieved wihthout you…”

He added, “The moments celebrating new life… or the hard times, when forced to reckon with losing a loved one… life itself has been better, because of you.”

“That smile… so beautiful, so pure… I love you… forever! Happy Birthday Sis…”he concluded

