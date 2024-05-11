Steel Pulse's former drummer Conrad Kelly dies at 65

Steel Pulse's Conrad Kelly dies at 65

Steel Pulse’s former drummer Conrad Kelly was discovered dead at the age of 65 in his house in Birmingham, England on Wednesday, May 8.

His band announced the big news in a statement that read: “To those that have followed us in the late 90’s and into the early 2000s, we regret to say that one of our former drummers, Conrad Kelly, has made his transition.”

"Steel Pulse send our condolences to his friends and family, especially to his brothers Bruce and Alvin, who we use to run the streets with.”

Kelly, who had performed with many local community bands, remained an integral part of the Birmingham-based band for more than a decade.

Speaking exclusively to Observer Online, co-founder of Musical Youth, Toney Owens revealed: “He had a rehearsal last week but he failed to show up, but his phone was on charge so people were calling but couldn’t get him.

"They eventually called the cops who kicked in the door and found his body in the passage of his house in Birmingham.”

The late drummer, who died of unknown causes, was mourned by the entire music community.