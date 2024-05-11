King Charles ‘too busy’ to meet son Prince Harry but not David Beckham

King Charles may not have been able to clear a spot for younger son, Prince Harry, in his “full diary of programme” but didn’t mind some time with David Beckham.

According to The Sun, insiders revealed that the monarch held a private meeting with former England football team captain at his country home Highgrove, Gloucestershire.

The source added that the two met and spoke about the monarch’s charity, the King’s Foundation, which established in 1986 by the Charles himself.

In October, it was revealed that Becks had accepted an invite for talks with the King to explore ways they can work together for charity.

The news comes after the Duke of Sussex, who visited London to attend the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, issued a statement revealing that a meeting with his father “will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.”

The spokesperson told the press that Harry is “understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

Moreover, a source told Page Six that Harry had requested a meeting with his cancer-stricken father a month in advance.

Meanwhile, Beckham, who was not only pals with Harry but also an ambassador for the Invictus Games, has distanced himself from the Duke following his public attacks on the Royal Family.