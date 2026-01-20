Johnny Depp prepares for his massive comeback after years of struggle

Johnny Depp is reportedly involved in making a box office comeback Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol after his nasty legal trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to Radar Online, the creators of upcoming film are hopeful that the 62-year-old American actor and musician will show his best behavior on the set and will not use the opportunity to revive his lost place in the world of entertainment.

"The whole point of this project is to let Johnny be Johnny – and let him do the things audiences love to see him do,” an insider told the outlet.

“He has to create a character and an accent, and he has to disappear under loads of old-age makeup to become a version of Scrooge nobody has ever seen before.”

"And he's going to have to do that every day for three months, while they shoot in London this winter,” the source said.

Notably, renowned producers, who are involved in a big-budget movie, have taken a risk by casting Depp in Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol.

The insider shared, "It's a big-budget movie with serious filmmakers involved, including the director Ti West, who is the one who pitched Johnny to take on this role. If Ti and Johnny aren't able to see eye-to-eye on every single creative decision, the consequences could be devastating to the project – and costly for the studio."

For those unaware, this opportunity comes after the Alice in Wonderland star was dropped from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise in 2018 after his ex-wife Heard accused him of domestic abuse.

He played the high-profile role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean for the first time in 2003.

It is pertinent to mention that Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol will hit cinemas on November 13, 2026.