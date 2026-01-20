Billie Eilish speaks out against authority: 'It's very strange'

Billie Eilish makes strong political speech

In the wake of polarization in the United States, Billie Eilish, who is known for her activism, speaks out against those in power.



Her speech slams a series of injustices she describes as being meted out to Americans, particularly after Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

“It’s very strange to be celebrated for working toward environmental justice at a time where it feels less achievable than ever, given the state of our country and the world right now," she says while accepting the Martin Luther King Jr. Beloved Community Award for Environmental Justice in Atlanta.

The lovely hitmaker points out that space for peaceful protests is shrinking, that violations of civil rights are on the rise, and that funding for climate issues is on the decline.

“We’re seeing our neighbors being kidnapped, peaceful protesters being assaulted and murdered, our civil rights being stripped, resources to fight the climate crisis being cut for fossil fuels and animal agriculture destroying our planet, and people’s access to food and healthcare becoming a privilege for the wealthy instead of a new basic human right for all Americans.”

This is not the first time Billie has spoken against what she saw as inequality in society. She called out high-net-worth persons for not redistributing their wealth enough to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor.