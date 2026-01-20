Brooklyn Beckham's wedding dance with mom Victoria sparks hilarious memes

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham slammed his parents in a lengthy social media post on Monday, saying he did not want to reconcile with his parents after a family rift he described in a lengthy post on social media on Monday.

In his social media rant, Brooklyn also alleged that his mother "hijacked" his first dance with his wife Nicola on their wedding day and danced "inappropriately on me" in front of hundreds of guests, adding that he had never felt more "uncomfortable or humiliated" in his life.

Shortly after his statement emerged online, social media users flooded the internet with memes targeting Victoria and his US-based son Brooklyn.









Brooklyn married Nicola, an American actress and the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz, in 2022.

Spokespeople for David and Victoria Beckham did not immediately respond request for comment on their son's statements.

"My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped," Brooklyn Peltz Beckham said.

"My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress."